NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $15.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.84. The company had a trading volume of 183,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,656. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

