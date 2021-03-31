NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

