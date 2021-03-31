NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 80,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,493. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

