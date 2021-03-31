Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 143.9% in March

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,527,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVNXF stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

