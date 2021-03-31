Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Update

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NPHC remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,409,379. Nutra Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Nutra Pharma
