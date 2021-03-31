Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

NMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 14,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $14.47.

Get Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.