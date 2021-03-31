Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.