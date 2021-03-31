OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

