Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $224.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $238.90 and last traded at $238.43, with a volume of 11223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day moving average of $204.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

