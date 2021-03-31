Old Well Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. 28,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

