Old Well Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. 33,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

