Old Well Partners LLC Has $21.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Old Well Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 11.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

PDD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,840. The company has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

