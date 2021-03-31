Old Well Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 8,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,868. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

