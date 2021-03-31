One Liberty Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,166 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 19,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 11 put options.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 147,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

