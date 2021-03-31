One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue GBX 0.06 Dividend

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON OMIP opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.62. One Media iP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.68 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
