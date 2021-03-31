One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue GBX 0.06 Dividend

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON OMIP opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.62. One Media iP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.68 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

