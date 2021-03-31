OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $36.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 178,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

