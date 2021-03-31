OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

ONEW opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $588.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

