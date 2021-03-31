OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.
ONEW opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $588.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
