Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

