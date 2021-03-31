Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

