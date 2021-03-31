OptionRoom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. OptionRoom has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 649,982.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00062546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00310056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.23 or 0.00844482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031051 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

