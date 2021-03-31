Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

