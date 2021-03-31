Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.