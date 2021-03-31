Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $312.95 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $543.99 million and approximately $312.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 119.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,543,403 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

