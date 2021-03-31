Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 2,850 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $334.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

