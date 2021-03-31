Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 855,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,057. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. Truist decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Earnings History for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit