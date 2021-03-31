Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 855,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,057. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. Truist decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

