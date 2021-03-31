Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $547,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,240,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 13,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,252. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

