Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

TSE OVV opened at C$30.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

