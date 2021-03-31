Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,209 shares of company stock worth $11,681,759 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

