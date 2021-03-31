Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 303,940 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after buying an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after buying an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

