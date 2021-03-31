Paloma Partners Management Co Has $565,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

