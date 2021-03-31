Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Frontline were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.