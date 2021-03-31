Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

