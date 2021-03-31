Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $503,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SWI opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

