ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $140,636.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,840.77 or 1.00081058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

