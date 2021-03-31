Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $101.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

