PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.