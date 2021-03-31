PCHAIN (PI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,390,280 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

