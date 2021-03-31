PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.41 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $44.46 million and approximately $445,825.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,540,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,197,675 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

