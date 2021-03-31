Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $977.76

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 977.76 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 968.40 ($12.65), with a volume of 1,140,818 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

In other news, insider Gill Rider acquired 1,110 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,141 shares of company stock worth $1,030,166.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

