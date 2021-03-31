Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 1,086,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.39, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
