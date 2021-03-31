Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 1,086,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.39, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

