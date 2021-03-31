PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.336 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26.

PetroChina has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:PTR opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

