Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

