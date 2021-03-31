Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Earnings History for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit