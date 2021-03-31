Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $307.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.52 or 0.99891680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00306098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.00364241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00672488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00104275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,262,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

