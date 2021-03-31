Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Phreesia updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE PHR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.