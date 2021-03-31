Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 571,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,981. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Earnings History for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

