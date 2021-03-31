PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Up 125.7% in March

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PKO opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

