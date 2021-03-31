Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,474. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

