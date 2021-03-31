Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 565 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 694,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,061. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

