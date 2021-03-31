Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 313,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

IBKR traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 10,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,610. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,130 shares of company stock valued at $95,986,300. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

