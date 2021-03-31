Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

