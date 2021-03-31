Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,703,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,859,945.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

PNE opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$87.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

